103rd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, May 16 - At its meeting today, the Government adopted a rehabilitation programme to deal with the consequences of the August 2023 floods. The programme is worth EUR 2.3 billion over five years, with EUR 360 million earmarked for this year. The programme will provide all the funds for replacement construction, for all municipal infrastructure, for public buildings, i.e. schools, kindergartens, etc. The programme also includes the rehabilitation of watercourses through permanent measures.