Twenty years of Slovenia's membership in Europol

SLOVENIA, May 16 - The ceremony was honoured by the attendance of the Executive Director of Europol, Catherine De Bolle, who congratulated Slovenia and the Slovenian police on their 20th anniversary of membership in Europol. She highlighted that over the past two decades, Slovenia has developed excellent cooperation with Europol at both strategic and international levels. Slovenia has become a model of exemplary cooperation, with its operational contributions being pivotal in strengthening the EU's internal security. Ms De Bolle remarked on the radical and complex changes the world has undergone, particularly regarding security challenges. "Previously we only had to consider threats in the physical environment, but today we face numerous subtle threats in the digital space. In the past, we did not have contend with the dark web, cryptocurrencies or artificial intelligence, to name a couple of tools and platforms now misused for criminal purposes. Crime does not stop at national borders, and criminal organisations are constantly changing their modus operandi. That is why Europol provides 24/7 support to all Member States, because only together can we effectively address these evolving security threats."

"When we decided over 30 years ago to become independent, we firmly set out on the path of democracy, openness and European integration. EU membership has been our strategic goal since independence. This is logical and expected, as Slovenia has always been culturally and societally embedded in the European space. More importantly, the EU has always been considered a place of stability, security and peace. These values remain crucial today," Minister of the Interior Boštjan Poklukar emphasised in his address.

"This important anniversary of our country's membership in the EU is also closely linked to our membership in Europol. The provision of security is increasingly characterised by transnational aspects and their cross-border effects. Providing security has long ceased to be a task solely for national law enforcement authorities, and the importance of effective and timely international police cooperation is becoming ever more prominent. Europol plays a key role in this, being placed at the heart of the European security architecture," said Minister of the Interior Boštjan Poklukar. He added that Slovenia remains one of the safest countries in the world despite the diverse circumstances and new challenges affecting police work and organisation: "We have all of you to thank for this, and especially the close and excellent cooperation with Europol, which remains our key partner in ensuring Slovenian and European security."

Director General of the Police Senad Jušić stressed that Europol's role will become increasingly important in ensuring a secure future for Europe's citizens. "I extend my gratitude to all of you who have successfully built this strategic friendship between Europol and the Slovenian police over the last two decades. Your work and efforts may often go unnoticed, but we feel their impact every day as you safeguard our security. Fortunately, we can still say that Slovenia is among the safest countries in the world. However, security is a precious commodity that should not be taken for granted, as it is not permanently guaranteed. I am confident that Slovenia and Europol will continue to collaborate effectively for many years to come, even though we would all like to live in a world where there is no need for such cooperation. Nevertheless, as long as our collaboration remains strong, I am hopeful that we may one day create such a world."

