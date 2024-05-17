Gov. Lee Announces Key Leadership Appointment at Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Jeffrey Dale as Director of the Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy (MALETA) at Cockrill Bend in Nashville, effective July 1. “Jeff’s demonstrated leadership experience in keeping Tennessee communities safe will undoubtedly be an asset to our state,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident he is the right person to oversee MALETA, which will significantly enhance training and resources that law enforcement agencies need to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity.” Dale retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in October 2022 after a 20-year career where he served as assistant SWAT team leader, sniper team leader, firearms and tactical instructor. He has been awarded the FBI Medal of Excellence and currently serves as Chief of Campus Security at Lipscomb Security. Prior to his service with the FBI, Dale served as a special agent with a focus on counterintelligence investigations. His career reflects a deep commitment to identifying and mitigating risk, proactive response planning, and execution of complex security initiatives. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lipscomb University. The MALETA campus is designed to provide greater training for law enforcement staff, increase information sharing across agencies, and save significant dollars in the process. The campus is designed to provide housing and dining for cadets and in-service staff and will accommodate a new administrative headquarters building for the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. The vast majority of law enforcement officers across the state will receiving training at MALETA. MALETA facilities will be utilized by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI), Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA), Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST), Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOS), Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for training local law enforcement, members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and corrections officers. ###