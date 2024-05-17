Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,486 in the last 365 days.

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating the Proposed Acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by Private Equity Firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating the proposed Acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) by Private Equity Firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”).

This investigation seeks to determine whether Agiliti shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and process.

If you are a Agiliti shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, click here, or please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email:  investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating the Proposed Acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by Private Equity Firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more