Media Advisory: Ninth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students
May 17, 2024
|WHAT:
|Courting Art Baltimore awards reception
|WHEN:
|Monday, May 20, 2024, at 6 p.m.
|WHERE:
|District Court in Baltimore City
1400 E. North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21213
|WHO:
|
Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader
Students from 18 Baltimore City Public Schools:
Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.
