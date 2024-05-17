Media Advisory: Ninth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ninth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

WHAT: Courting Art Baltimore awards reception WHEN: Monday, May 20, 2024, at 6 p.m. WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City

1400 E. North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21213 WHO: Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader

District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court

Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, presiding judge for Courting Art Baltimore

Courting Art Baltimore Chair Brian D. Katzenberg

Baltimore City Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sonja Santelises

Baltimore City Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Chan'nel Howard

Arts Every Day Executive Director Julia Di Bussolo

Arts Every Day Director of Operations Betty Gonzales Students from 18 Baltimore City Public Schools: Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts

Baltimore City College

Baltimore Design School

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Baltimore School for the Arts

Bard High School Early College

Benjamin Franklin High School

Carver Vocational-Technical High School

ConneXions Academy

Digital Harbor High School

Edmondson Westside High School

Frederick Douglas High School

Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School

Patterson High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Reginald F. Lewis High School

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Western High School

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.

