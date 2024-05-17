Submit Release
Media Advisory: Ninth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 17, 2024

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401

 

Media Advisory:
Ninth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

WHAT: Courting Art Baltimore awards reception
WHEN: Monday, May 20, 2024, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City
1400 E. North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21213
WHO:

Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader 
District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court
Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, presiding judge for Courting Art Baltimore 
Courting Art Baltimore Chair Brian D. Katzenberg
Baltimore City Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sonja Santelises
Baltimore City Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Chan'nel Howard 
Arts Every Day Executive Director Julia Di Bussolo
Arts Every Day Director of Operations Betty Gonzales 

Students from 18 Baltimore City Public Schools:

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
Baltimore City College 
Baltimore Design School
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Baltimore School for the Arts
Bard High School Early College
Benjamin Franklin High School
Carver Vocational-Technical High School
ConneXions Academy
Digital Harbor High School
Edmondson Westside High School
Frederick Douglas High School
Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School 
Patterson High School
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Reginald F. Lewis High School
Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
Western High School

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.

###

