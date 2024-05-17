Elevate Uranium Ltd to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8, OTCQX:ELVUF), based in Perth, Australia, focused on uranium, announced that Murray Hill, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024.



DATE: May 23rd, 2024

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4dhSqKS

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 23

Recent Company Highlights

Executed successful 2023 drill program that significantly expanded the Koppies Resource

Increased Koppies JORC Resource from 20.3 Mlb U 3 O 8 to 57.8 Mlb U 3 O 8 between 2022 and 2024 - a 185% increase

O to 57.8 Mlb U O between 2022 and 2024 - a 185% increase Total global resources increased to 152.2 Mlb U 3 O 8 as of April 2024



About Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium is a geographically diverse uranium exploration company with significant resources in Namibia and Australia and is making new discoveries through active exploration programs. The Company is one of the most active uranium exploration companies on the ASX with recent success of four discoveries in Namibia, the first discovery, Koppies, containing an estimated JORC resource of 58 Mlb and growing.

