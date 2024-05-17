On This Page

Date: June 26, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion’s (OPDP) primary goal is to provide general information to stakeholders about prescription drug promotion, and more specifically, about how the recently published final rule: “Direct-to-Consumer Prescription Drug Advertisements: Presentation of the Major Statement in a Clear, Conspicuous, and Neutral Manner in Advertisements in Television and Radio Format” (CCN) affects promotion conducted by or on behalf of a drug’s manufacturer, packer, or distributor (“firm”).

The webinar will provide background information on prescription drug promotion, including different categories and types of promotion, as well as regulatory requirements for each. Interested parties will then learn about the CCN final rule, including the five standards associated with the rule and the rule’s compliance date. Finally, the speaker will note available FDA resources to assist firms in complying with the CCN final rule and applicable requirements for prescription drug promotion.

The information presented can be used to gain a general understanding about prescription drug promotion and applicable requirements. In addition, participants will utilize the information to understand the effect the final rule has on DTC prescription drug advertising in TV or radio format. Attendees will be able to apply the information to help ensure the presentation of the major statement in their ads complies with the CCN rule.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Drug manufacturers, packers, or distributors that promote their prescription drugs (NDAs, BLAs, and ANDAs) to consumers, patients, and caregivers

Advertising firms that create prescription drug advertisements

Regulatory affairs professionals working on prescription drug promotion

Regulatory affairs professionals who submit prescription drug promotional communications to FDA

General public wanting a better understanding of prescription drug advertising and promotion

TOPICS

The Clear, Conspicuous, and Neutral Final Rule

Prescription Drug Promotion

FDA resources regarding prescription drug promotion

SPEAKER

Suzanna Boyle, JD

Regulatory Counsel

Division of Promotion Policy, Research and Operations (DPPRO)

Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP)

DPPRO | OPDP | OMP | CDER | FDA

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION