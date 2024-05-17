Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

AZERBAIJAN, May 17 - 17 May 2024, 14:00

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on May 17.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him robust health and every success in his endeavors as a head of state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they emphasized that high-level reciprocal visits contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of the recent visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation and future contacts.

