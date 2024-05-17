West Virginia NBC/ABC Affiliate Televises Story About Zefiro Subsidiary’s Expansion into West Virginia

Reporter Jefferson Pan of the 12 WBOY television news station covered Zefiro’s recent facility expansion into West Virginia, where Zefiro subsidiary P&G opened a yard to more efficiently service growing demand for its services in the nearby area



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that the recent facility expansion undertaken by its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (“P&G”) into West Virginia was covered in an evening news segment on 12 WBOY , the NBC and ABC affiliate TV station for the region. In a press release dated May 7, 2024 , Zefiro announced that P&G had opened a facility in Buckhannon, WV to more efficiently service growing demand for its environmental remediation services.

Reporting on-site at P&G’s Buckhannon, WV facility, Jefferson Pan of 12 WBOY first introduced the scale of the problem at hand, with millions of Americans living within one mile of an orphaned oil or gas well (per data from the U.S. Department of the Interior ). Pan explained that these wells can emit noxious gas such as methane, which can contaminate the water supply and contribute to environmental concerns with 28 times the potency of carbon dioxide. Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs then came on to explain how the Company is excited to ramp up its efforts in West Virginia. Pan then detailed how there are many potential methane leak sources that are “undocumented” and need to be manually located by companies such as Zefiro. Both Pan and Debs then articulated the role of the carbon markets in this equation, with Fortune 500 companies having made commitments to “Net Zero” targets which can be achieved through the purchase of carbon offsets including those originated through environmental remediation projects such as the ones being done by Zefiro subsidiary P&G in West Virginia.

The full 12 WBOY news segment can be viewed through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaKSlHIM4xU

Additionally, 12 WBOY published a written article by Jefferson Pan about Zefiro’s expansion into West Virginia. This article can be accessed through the following link: https://www.wboy.com/news/upshur/international-company-sets-up-shop-in-buckhannon-to-plug-orphan-wells/





West Virginia NBC and ABC affiliate 12 WBOY featured Zefiro and its subsidiary P&G covering the recent expansion of its operational facilities into the state. The segment included exclusive commentary from Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD commented, “The opening of P&G’s new facility in West Virginia can bring about very meaningful benefits for the Buckhannon area and beyond. In the process of cleaning up these potential methane leak sites, we will also be creating high-skilled jobs which can provide impactful opportunities in the community. I am grateful for us to have had the opportunity to be featured on the local news, and we look forward to leveraging P&G’s expanded presence in Appalachia to continue tackling the orphan methane leak crisis throughout the United States.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

“Talal Debs”

Talal Debs, Founder & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

+1 (347) 774-1125

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company’s intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company’s partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company’s expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company’s intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company’s expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company’s ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company’s ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company’s business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in the Prospectus under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cc4b09b-6a7e-4121-b48d-448bc4c8d265