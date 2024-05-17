PsychedelicNewsWire Named Official Media Sponsor of the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”), a specialized communications platform for the psychedelics sector and one of the 60+ brands powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it will be the Official Media Sponsor for the 4 th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference (“the conference”), an industry flagship event dedicated to research and development of psychedelics in the healthcare space hosted by Arrowhead SciTech Conferences & Events (“Arrowhead”). The event will be held at the iconic Revere Hotel Boston Common, 200 Stuart Street, Boston, MA 02116 on 23-24 May 2024.



The two-day conference attracts and features the world’s leading researchers and thought leaders in academia, industry, the non-profit sector, and government that aim to bridge gaps in the R&D sphere related to therapeutic psychedelics for a variety of health conditions and unmet needs, including inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, brain injury, pain, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, headaches, depression, and opioid use disorder.

IBN and PNW will leverage sophisticated state-of-the-art communications tools to optimize dedicated virtual coverage for the event, including amplified article syndication disseminated throughout IBN’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners. In addition, IBN will publish featured placements of the conference on its Events page and will share social media coverage through its online accounts which have garnered 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers across a variety of platforms and associated brands.

John Waslif, Managing Director, at Arrowhead, said, “With the series entering its fourth year, we are pleased to have PsychedelicNewsNetwork acting as our media partner for our May 2024 event. Having built a strong reputation for research and development events in the psychedelic-drug development-healthcare space, we believe that InvestorBrandNetwork and its affiliates are the ideal partners to drive recognition for our speakers, participating organizations, and the conference itself. IBN’s world-class communications outreach and services will play a key role in elevating the visibility of the event and driving home the importance of such collaborative efforts across target audiences. We look forward to working with their highly professional and energetic team.”

Randy Clark Director of Global Operations at IBN, added "The Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference has proved to be an invaluable resource for academicians, industry experts, and businesspeople in the fast-evolving psychedelics ecosystem. This event series has garnered a strong reputation for creating and enabling opportunities for cutting-edge educational experiences, avenues for collaborative research, and high-powered networking. We are thrilled to continue our association and look forward to deploying state-of-the-art social media tools and communications strategies to elevate the visibility of the conference while contributing to the discourse on psychedelics, drug development, and healthcare. The Boston conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the psychedelics and drug development sectors.”

For more information on the event, visit, https://psychedelics-conference.com/

