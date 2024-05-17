Submit Release
News Search

There were 374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,764 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Miglustat Gen.Orph, miglustat, Date of authorisation: 09/11/2017, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Miglustat Gen.Orph is available as 100 mg capsules to be taken by mouth. The recommended starting dose for type-1 Gaucher disease is one capsule three times a day. For Niemann-Pick type-C disease, it is two capsules three times a day for patients aged 12 years and over; in younger patients, the dose depends on their weight and height. Miglustat Gen.Orph is intended for long-term use.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be supervised by doctors who are experienced in the management of Gaucher disease.

For more information about using Miglustat Gen.Orph, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be supervised by doctors who are experienced in the management of Gaucher disease.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Miglustat Gen.Orph, miglustat, Date of authorisation: 09/11/2017, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more