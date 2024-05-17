Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Miglustat Gen.Orph, miglustat, Date of authorisation: 09/11/2017, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Miglustat Gen.Orph is available as 100 mg capsules to be taken by mouth. The recommended starting dose for type-1 Gaucher disease is one capsule three times a day. For Niemann-Pick type-C disease, it is two capsules three times a day for patients aged 12 years and over; in younger patients, the dose depends on their weight and height. Miglustat Gen.Orph is intended for long-term use.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be supervised by doctors who are experienced in the management of Gaucher disease.

For more information about using Miglustat Gen.Orph, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be supervised by doctors who are experienced in the management of Gaucher disease.