Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Onivyde pegylated liposomal (previously known as Onivyde), irinotecan hydrochloride trihydrate, Date of authorisation: 14/10/2016, Revision: 12, Status: Authorised

For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Onivyde pegylated liposomal, see the package leaflet.

In patients whose cancer has not been previously treated, the most common side effects with Onivyde pegylated liposomal (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) include diarrhoea, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell) and anaemia (low levels of red blood cells). The most common serious side effects (which may affect more than 1 in 50 people) include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.

In patients whose cancer worsened despite treatment with gemcitabine, the most common side effects with Onivyde pegylated liposomal (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) also include stomatitis (inflammation of the lining of the mouth) and fever. The most common serious side effects (which may affect more than 1 in 50 people) include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, neutropenia with fever, fever, sepsis (infections of the blood), pneumonia (infection of the lungs), septic shock (a dangerous drop in blood pressure caused by severe infection), dehydration, kidney failure and thrombocytopenia (low levels of blood platelets).

Onivyde pegylated liposomal must not be given to patients who had a severe hypersensitivity (allergic) reaction to irinotecan in the past or to those who are breastfeeding.