Ambassador Lyu Jian of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Delivers a Congratulatory Letter from President Xi Jinping to Foreign Minister of Bahrain

On May 15, 2024, Chinese Representative and Ambassador Lyu Jian of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who attended the 33rd session of the Arab League Summit upon invitation, delivered President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter on the convening of the summit to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the rotating chairperson, to Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. The two sides also had an exchange of views on bilateral relations, and regional issues, among others.

