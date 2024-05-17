Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on reported new China regulation allowing its coast guard to detain trespassers

May 17, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON REPORTED NEW CHINA REGULATION ALLOWING ITS COAST GUARD TO DETAIN TRESPASSERS

We're awaiting the pronouncement of the Department of Foreign Affairs if they have received any official document on this. Nonetheless, we have taken note of this matter. While we respect China's right to safeguard its territorial interests, we also emphasize the importance of adhering to international norms and agreements.

The Philippines remains committed to upholding our rights and interests in the West Philippine Sea. We hope China will likewise respect the rights of other nations operating in these waters. We encourage all parties to exercise restraint and seek peaceful solutions to disputes.

