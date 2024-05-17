Implementation of Geekvape Intelligent Industrial Park in Zhuhai: A New Benchmark in Intelligent Manufacturing

Shenzhen, China, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 10th, the grand opening of the Geekvape Intelligent Industrial Park marked a transformative leap in the realm of intelligent manufacturing. Located in the Zhuhai High-tech district , this expansive park covers 220,000 square meters. The commencement of the industry park not only inaugurates a novel era in manufacturing prowess, but also signifies a significant transition towards sustainable development within the sector, establishing fresh standards for efficiency and ecological accountability.





The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished city officials from Zhuhai, leadership from the High-tech district, and top executives from Geekvape, underscoring the significance of the new park to both local and industry stakeholders. GeekVape's pledge to generate more than a thousand employment opportunities for the local populace represents a significant economic stimulus for the Zhuhai area.

China has established itself as a prominent player in the global electronic vaporization market, owing to its extensive manufacturing capabilities and resilient supply chain. However, the industry is confronted with obstacles including the requirement for rapid technological progress, heightened industry consolidation, and more robust international collaborations. The Geekvape Industrial Park has been purposefully planned to tackle these concerns, establishing itself as an industry-leading paradigm for intelligent manufacturing.





This establishment transforms conventional manufacturing configurations through the seamless integration of residential quarters, office spaces, and production areas within a unified industrial complex. This novel architectural concept facilitates a comprehensive integration of production, education, research, living, and administration, all from a solitary location. This endeavor represents the first implementation of an integrated framework comprising intelligent, ecological, and lean technologies.

As a result of its innovative layout and dedication to environmental friendliness, the park has been granted Platinum LEED v4 ID+C: Commercial Interiors certification. This esteemed accolade sets a novel standard not only within the region of Zhuhai, but also throughout China and the world, with regard to autonomously developed industrial parks in the industry. As an organization that assesses critical sustainability metrics including indoor environmental quality and energy efficiency, the park's commitment to environmental stewardship and human-centered methodology is exemplified by the LEED certification.





Strategic Importance to Geekvape

The Intelligent Industrial Park serves as more than a mere manufacturing center for Geekvape; it functions as a pivotal strategic element that bolsters the company's position in the industry. GeekVape, which was established in 2015, has successfully surmounted a multitude of obstacles to establish itself as an industry frontrunner in e-cigarette. The company's growth trajectory is characterized by perpetual learning and evolution, fueled by collaborations with top-tier firms. These partnerships have catalyzed both technological advancements and commercial successes, while also deepening Geekvape's commitment to enduring values and sustained value generation for both industry partners and employees.

Initiated in 2021, the development of the Intelligent Industrial Park represents a strategic endeavor to refine Geekvape’s ecological footprint. Throughout history, the establishment of such parks has played a pivotal role in bolstering the fundamental competitive advantage of a company, broadening its scope of business operations, increasing the prominence of its brand, consolidating its control over the market, and stimulating local economic growth.

The park's extensive facilities include state-of-the-art manufacturing units, launch platforms, a museum, research and development centers, CNAS-certified laboratories, empowerment training centers, material innovation hubs, and residential quarters for employees. This comprehensive infrastructure not only fosters an industrial cluster that enhances core competitiveness but also supports economies of scale, technology sharing, and collaborative innovation. These elements collectively work to boost production efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen market competitiveness.





A Catalyst for Industry-Wide Cooperation

Allen highlighted Geekvape's commitment to creating a technology-driven and collaborative industry ecosystem. The company acknowledges the importance of a strong industry chain to remain competitive in the dynamic market landscape. This involves not only assembling a cluster of enterprises but also nurturing cooperation, improving supply chain agility, and mitigating risks.





In recent years, Geekvape has evolved from a solitary brand manufacturer to a diverse entity within the ecological chain, marking key achievements in forming research partnerships with universities and initiating new supply chain ventures. The Intelligent Industrial Park is a strategic extension of this approach, bolstering collaborations with suppliers and partners, and fostering a robust supply chain ecosystem that delivers benefits across the board.

Beyond Manufacturing: A Hub for Innovation and Industry Growth

Geekvape Intelligent Industrial Park fulfills a dual role, acting not only as a manufacturing center but also as an incubator for innovation, fostering industry-wide collaboration and high-end, intelligent development. It also serves as a pivotal showcase for the 'Made in China' initiative, elevating the global perception and competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing.





Beyond being a mere physical establishment, the park functions as a vibrant center for supply chains at the regional level, facilitating the interchange of ideas, resources, and strategic alliances while also improving the flow of components. This development represents a substantial progression in addressing the current and forthcoming obstacles of the sector, and it has the capacity to generate profound impacts on both the industry and the regional economy.







Ruby Liu GeekVape ruby.liu at geekvape.com