Good Company Launches $30 Million Fund to Drive Innovation in Mission-Driven Startups Addressing Global Challenges

Israeli Venture Capital Firm Enhances Mission-Driven Focus with Second Fund, Doubling Down on Early-Stage Tech Investments

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Good Company, the pioneering Israeli venture capital firm specializing in building mission-driven businesses that solve the world’s biggest problems, announced today the launch of its $30 million fund. This funding marks a pivotal milestone for Good Company as it accelerates its mission to support innovative startups dedicated to addressing humanity’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

“Accelerating climate change, food shortages, threats to biodiversity, overconsumption, and massive social inequality are urgent threats facing humanity today,” said Shahar Botzer, Partner at Good Company and father of four. “At Good Company, we are dedicated to creating a better future for our children and believe that Israel’s technological expertise is key to addressing these pressing issues. We leverage our country’s entrepreneurial resilience to build successful global companies that drive positive change.”

Good Company specializes in pre-seed and seed investments in startups focused on energy, agritech, healthcare, education, and the circular economy. Since its inception in 2020, they have raised $50 million to spearhead mission-driven startups. Leveraging a unique investment model, the firm has an active portfolio of 13 startups, including being the first to invest in companies that have emerged as category-defining changemakers like BeeHero, Healthee, TULU, and ReturnGo.

“Israel’s leadership in R&D and deep technology presents significant potential for impact-oriented markets,” added Ido Fishler, Partner at Good Company and father of two. “We believe the next Mobileye, Check Point, and Monday.com will emerge in fast-growing fields such as the circular economy, digital healthcare, and climate tech. Good Company is proud to be at the forefront of the investment ecosystem in Israel, working alongside exceptional founders to accelerate their growth and drive global impact.”

With rising global temperatures, enterprises are increasingly pressured to reduce carbon consumption and achieve Net Zero emissions. In addition to providing initial capital, Good Company has established strategic partnerships with leading multinationals such as SAP, AWS, Tesla, Meta, AB InBev, Continental, Wolt, KPMG, and others. These partnerships create a global value-creation platform that combines networking, mentoring, and go-to-market support to benefit its portfolio companies.

About Good Company :

Good Company is Israel’s leading venture capital firm dedicated to investing in early-stage impact-oriented startups. Founded in 2020 by Shahar Botzer and Ido Fishler, Good Company specializes in early-stage investments (seed and pre-seed) in technology startups focused on climate tech, energy, digital healthcare, the circular economy, edtech, and agritech. With $50 million raised to date, Good Company has built a portfolio of category leaders, including BeeHero, ReturnGo, TULU, and Healthee. The firm operates a unique value-add model leveraging a network of investors, partnerships with top multinationals, and cooperation with Israeli unicorns to help its founders scale quickly and drive positive change in the world. For more information, visit https://gc-vc.com/home or connect via LinkedIn.

