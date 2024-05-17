Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,486 in the last 365 days.

Acme United Corporation to Present at the Singular Research Spring Select Webinar on May 22, 2024

SHELTON, Conn., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Singular Research Spring Select Webinar on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. 

Investors interested in viewing presentations streamed live on the Internet, please use the following link to register for the Singular webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7935223134977229402

A slide deck to be referenced by Acme United’s Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen during the webinar will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website, www.acmeunited.com, prior to the company’s presentation. 

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 1 Waterview Drive Shelton, CT 06484
    Phone: (203) 254-6060 FAX: (203) 254-6521


Primary Logo

You just read:

Acme United Corporation to Present at the Singular Research Spring Select Webinar on May 22, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more