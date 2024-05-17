Fitness Club Management and Fitness Industry Veteran Al Noshirvani Transform AARP Health Club to Method Health Club

ASHBURN, Va., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Club Management is pleased to announce the launch of its new luxury fitness brand, Method Health Club, in Ashburn, Virginia.



"The recent expansion exemplifies our dedication to providing fitness opportunities that support our members in a holistic way," said Al Noshirvani, Founder, Fitness Club Management.

Members of Method Health Club will continue to see improvements and a dedication to the member experience.

Method Health Club Ashburn features:

Stunning, light-filled, spa-like design

State-of-the-art TechnoGym equipment

Tailored personal coaching sessions with expert performance coaches

Rally signature small-group coaching classes

Modern group fitness studio offering a variety of Group Fitness Classes

Personal Health Assessment including a Kinetisense 3D movement analysis, InBody body composition analysis, and nutrition consult with a registered dietitian

Serene outdoor space for relaxing and classes

Beautiful locker rooms with pristine showers and infrared saunas

Member events like hikes, happy hours and nutrition workshops

Method Merch

What is not changing is the company’s commitment to providing incredible value and customer service to its members.

"We are excited to extend the Method brand into Loudoun County,” said Andy Stromberg, Method CEO. “This expansion allows us to join a vibrant community and bring our commitment to health and fitness to more members. We look forward to being a trusted partner in our members’ wellness journey."

To learn more or to join, visit www.HealthClub.MethodGym.com .

LOCATIONS METHOD HEALTH CLUB

www.healthclub.methodgym.com ASHBURN, VA

19945 Riverside Commons Plaza, Suite 100

Ashburn, VA 21047

(833) 564-6642 METHOD STUDIO

www.studio.methodgym.com CALIFORNIA, MD

22599 MacArthur Blvd

California, MD 20619

(240) 237-8291 METHOD GYM

www.methodgym.com DALE CITY, VA

40845 Merchants Ln #200

Woodbridge, VA 22193

(304) 264-4653

WALDORF, MD

3317 Plaza Way

Waldorf, MD 20603

(301) 645-1088 CALIFORNIA, MD

4176 Dale Blvd #2225

California, MD 20619

(301) 835-2564

LEONARDTOWN, MD

22599 MacArthur Blvd #136B

Leonardtown, MD 20650

(301) 753-8117

ABOUT METHOD:

Method Health Club, Method Studio and Method Gym are owned and operated by Fitness Club Management, founded by fitness industry veteran Al Noshirvani. The company’s mission is to provide a fun, safe, and affordable workout environment where all members feel comfortable and at home. All Method locations feature modern, open and inviting spaces, state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, inclusive fitness formats, and expert, friendly staff.