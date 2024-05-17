Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,486 in the last 365 days.

CORRECTION – Velan Inc. Reports Its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Strong new order inflow and higher backlog¹ entering fiscal 2025

MONTREAL, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, May 16, 2024 by Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN), please note that the conference call access information has been updated. The toll-free call-in number should be 1-800-836-8184, not 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450. The corrected release is as follows:

Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (“Velan” or the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 29, 2024. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Bookings1 of $132.8 million, up sharply from $87.1 million last year and $78.3 million in the third quarter.
  • Book-to-bill1 ratio of 1.13, versus 0.76 for the same period a year ago and 0.97 in the third quarter.
  • Sales of $117.9 million, up from $115.1 million last year and up from $80.9 million in the third quarter.
  • Gross profit of $38.4 million, or 32.6% of sales, compared to $39.9 million, or 30.4% of sales, last year.
  • Net loss2 of $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $47.2 million last year.

YEAR-END HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Order backlog1 of $491.5 million, up $27.1 million from last year.
  • Bookings of $374.5 million, compared to $353.2 million in fiscal 2023.
  • Book-to-bill ratio of 1.08, versus 0.95 last year.
  • Sales of $346.8 million, compared to $370.4 million in fiscal 2023.
  • Gross profit of $93.2 million, or 26.9% of sales, versus $112.5 million, or 30.4% of sales, last year.
  • Net loss of $19.7 million, versus a net loss of $55.5 million in the prior year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $36.4 million.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
 		Three-month periods ended Fiscal years ended
Feb. 29, 2024 Feb. 28, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 Feb. 28, 2023
Sales   $117,894   $115,141   $346,816   $370,429  
Gross profit   $38,384   $39,945   $93,207   $112,465  
Gross margin   32.6%   34.7%   26.9%   30.4%  
Net loss   ($2,083)   ($47,164)   ($19,737)   ($55,453)  
per share - basic and diluted   ($0.10)   ($2.18)   ($0.91)   ($2.57)  
Adjusted EBITDA   $19,879   $16,468   $17,780   $21,092  
Adjusted net income (loss)   $8,944   $8,790   ($7,918)   $501  
per share - basic and diluted   $0.41   $0.41   ($0.37)   $0.02  
Weighted average share outstanding (‘000s)   21,586   21,586   21,586   21,586  


“Velan concluded fiscal 2024 with strong fourth quarter results, marked by heightened sales volume and healthy profit margins on improved quality of execution,” said James A. Mannebach, Chairman and CEO of Velan. “In addition, robust bookings during the period further increased our backlog to $491.5 million at year-end. Given the value of orders to be shipped over the next 12 months, we expect sales growth in fiscal 2025. As a supplier of critical equipment to essential industries, Velan is well positioned to capture growth opportunities driven by the ongoing energy transition and expand its reach in the flow control industry based on an agile workforce, global presence and strong brand recognition.”

“Fueled by a net cash position, Velan’s strong balance sheet will allow the Company to fund its current operations and pursue re-investment to expand its global reach. Over the longer term, we remain committed to building shareholder value through sales and cash flow growth,” added Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Velan.

BOOKINGS AND BACKLOG
(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding ratio)
   Three-month periods ended Fiscal years ended
  Feb. 29, 2024 Feb. 28, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 Feb. 28, 2023
Backlog       $491,525   $464,337  
for delivery within the next 12 months       $360,669   $307,991  
Bookings   $132,825   $87,085   $374,454   $353,176  
Book-to-bill ratio     1.13     0.76     1.08     0.95  


As at February 29, 2024, the backlog stood at $491.5 million, up $27.2 million, or 5.9%, from $464.3 million a year earlier reflecting strong fourth quarter bookings. As at February 29, 2024, 73.4% of the backlog, representing orders of $360.7 million, is deliverable in the next 12 months, versus 66.3% of last year’s backlog. Currency movements had a positive effect of $5.6 million on the backlog during the year.

Bookings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $132.8 million, up 52.5% over bookings of $87.1 million a year earlier. The increase is mainly attributable to strong oil and gas bookings recorded by the Company’s Italian operations and to higher orders recorded by North American operations, partially offset by the timing of orders for the French subsidiary following strong bookings in the prior year. Currency movements had a positive effect of $3.8 million on bookings during the quarter.

As a result of bookings outpacing sales, the Company’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.13 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 0.76 in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 bookings reached $374.5 million, an increase of $21.3 million or 6.0% compared to the previous year. As a result of bookings outpacing sales for the fiscal year, the Company’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.08 in fiscal 2024, compared with 0.95 in fiscal 2023.

FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Sales reached $117.9 million, up $2.8 million or 2.4% from last year. The variation is mostly attributable to stronger shipments from the Company’s International operations. These factors were partially offset by lower shipments from North American operations and shipping delays due to the situation in the Red Sea. Currency movements had a $1.7 million positive effect on sales for the quarter.

Gross profit was $38.4 million, versus $39.9 million a year ago. The variation reflects a less favorable product mix this year compared to last due to the execution of certain low margin projects. Last year’s gross profit also benefitted from a favorable revaluation of the inventory provision based on new estimates relating to changes in market demand. As a percentage of sales, gross profit was 32.6%, versus 34.7% last year.

Administration costs reached $33.1 million, compared to $80.8 million last year. This year’s administration costs include a $10.0 million asbestos provision adjustment and restructuring charges of $1.3 million mostly consisting of severances. Last year’s costs included a $56.0 million charge to increase the Company’s asbestos provision. Excluding these items, administration costs totaled $21.7 million, or 18.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, versus $24.9 million, or 21.6% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease is mostly due to lower expenses for the North American operations and cost reduction initiatives throughout the Company’s operations.

EBITDA1 reached $8.5 million compared to negative $39.5 million last year. Excluding asbestos and restructuring costs, adjusted EBITDA was $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $16.5 million a year earlier. This increase reflects lower administration costs and a $1.7 million net reduction in other expenses, mainly related to a provision related to a commodity tax audit last year. These factors were partially offset by a lower gross profit.

Net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.10 per share, versus a net loss of $47.2 million, or $2.18 per share last year. Excluding the after-tax effect of asbestos and restructuring costs, adjusted net income was $8.9 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.41 per share, last year. The variation is attributable to higher adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher net finance costs and income tax expense.

YEAR-END RESULTS

For the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, sales amounted to $346.8 million, down from $370.4 million last year. Gross profit was $93.2 million, or 26.9% of sales, compared to $112.5 million, or 30.4% of sales, last year. EBITDA stood at $5.3 million, versus negative $34.9 million a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA reached $17.8 million compared to $21.1 million last year. Net loss was $19.7 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $55.5 million, or $2.57 per share, a year ago, while adjusted net loss was $7.9 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As at February 29, 2024, Velan’s financial position remained solid. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $36.4 million, as well as short-term investments of $5.3 million, while long-term debt, including the current portion, amounted to $28.8 million.

OUTLOOK

Velan aims to build on the momentum gained in the second half of fiscal 2024, concluding the year on a solid note with a growing order backlog and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08. As at February 29, 2024, orders totaling $360.7 million, representing 73.4% of a total backlog of $491.5 million, are expected to be delivered in the next 12 months. Given these orders, the Company expects to deliver annual sales in fiscal 2025 above the level achieved in fiscal 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the fourth quarter conference call to be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll-free call-in number is 1-800-836-8184 or by RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4aUSejk. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, access code 24455.

ABOUT VELAN

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$346.8 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs approximately 1,641 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. The Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found below.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

(thousands, except amount per shares)
   Three-month period ended Fiscal years ended
  Feb. 29, 2024 Feb. 28, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 Feb. 28, 2023
    $   $   $   $  
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss)2& adjusted net income (loss) per share          
Net income (loss)   (2,083 ) (47,164 ) (19,737 ) (55,453 )
Adjustment for:          
Proposed transaction related costs   108   -   900   -  
Restructuring costs   919   -   919   -  
Adjustment to asbestos provision   10,000   55,954   10,000   55,954  
Adjusted net income (loss)   8,944   8,790   (7,918 ) 501  
per share - basic and diluted   0.41   0.41   (0.37 ) 0.02  
           
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA          
Net income (loss)   (2,083 ) (47,164 ) (19,737 ) (55,453 )
Adjustments for:          
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   2,472   2,452   8,930   8,722  
Amortization of intangible assets and financing costs   650   608   2,296   2,272  
Finance costs – net   2,355   516   6,346   1,552  
Income taxes   5,088   4,102   7,471   8,045  
EBITDA   8,482   (39,486 ) 5,306   (34,862 )
           
Adjustments for:          
Proposed transaction related costs   147   -   1,224   -  
Restructuring costs   1,250   -   1,250   -  
Adjustment to asbestos provision   10,000   55,954   10,000   55,954  
Adjusted EBITDA   19,879   16,468   17,780   21,092  


The term “Adjusted net income (loss)” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus adjustment, net of income taxes, for costs related to the proposed transaction, restructuring, and asbestos provision. The terms “Adjusted net income (loss) per share” is obtained by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The term “EBITDA” is defined as adjusted net income plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs, plus income tax provision. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA plus adjustment for costs related to the proposed transaction, restructuring, and asbestos provision. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
Velan Inc. MBC Capital Markets Advisors
Tel: (438) 817-4430 Tel.: (514) 731-0000, ext. 229

_______________________
1 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures. Refer to the Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.
2 Net income or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
        As at  
    February 29,   February 28,  
    2024   2023  
    $   $  
Assets          
           
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents   36,445   50,513  
Short-term investments   5,271   37  
Accounts receivable   119,914   121,053  
Income taxes recoverable   6,132   6,195  
Inventories   208,702   202,649  
Deposits and prepaid expenses   10,421   7,559  
Derivative assets   125   107  
    387,010   388,113  
           
Non-current assets          
Property, plant and equipment   69,918   68,205  
Intangible assets and goodwill   16,543   16,153  
Deferred income taxes   5,193   4,663  
Other assets   729   723  
           
    92,383   89,744  
           
Total assets   479,393   477,857  
           
Liabilities          
           
Current liabilities          
Bank indebtedness   -   260  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   88,230   79,408  
Income taxes payable   1,568   2,832  
Customer deposits   30,396   28,201  
Provisions   14,129   16,485  
Derivative liabilities   26   299  
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities   1,607   1,298  
Current portion of long-term debt   24,431   8,177  
    160,387   136,960  
           
Non-current liabilities          
Long-term lease liabilities   11,036   9,458  
Long-term debt   4,346   21,719  
Income taxes payable   2,325   933  
Deferred income taxes   3,462   3,966  
Customer deposits   35,082   27,937  
Provisions   74,058   70,924  
Other liabilities   5,438   5,125  
           
    135,747   140,062  
           
Total liabilities   296,134   277,022  
           
Total equity   183,259   200,835  
           
Total liabilities and equity   479,393   477,857  


Consolidated Statements of Loss
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
    Three-month periods ended
 		    Fiscal years ended  
    February 29,   February 28,     February 29,   February 28,  
    2024   2023     2024   2023  
    $   $     $   $  
             
             
Sales   117,894   115,141     346,816   370,429  
             
Cost of sales   79,510   75,196     253,609   257,964  
             
Gross profit   38,384   39,945     93,207   112,465  
             
Administration costs   33,121   80,841     98,744   156,759  
Other expense (income)   (91 ) 1,700     448   1,568  
             
Operating profit (loss)   5,354   (42,596 )   (5,985 ) (45,862 )
             
Finance income   64   240     459   467  
Finance costs   (2,419 ) (758 )   (6,805 ) (2,019 )
             
Finance costs – net   (2,355 ) (518 )   (6,346 ) (1,552 )
             
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,999   (43,114 )   (12,331 ) (47,414 )
             
Income tax expense   5,088   4,102     7,471   8,045  
             
Net loss for the period   (2,089 ) (47,216 )   (19,802 ) (55,459 )
             
Net income (loss) attributable to:            
Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares   (2,083 ) (47,164 )   (19,737 ) (55,453 )
Non-controlling interest   (6 ) (52 )   (65 ) (6 )
             
Net loss for the period   (2,089 ) (47,216 )   (19,802 ) (55,459 )
             
Net loss per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share            
Basic and diluted   (0.09 ) (2.18 )   (0.91 ) (2.57 )
             
             
Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple   -   -     0.02   0.02  
Voting Share   (CA$ - ) (CA$ - )   (CA$0.03 ) (CA$0.03 )
             
             
Total weighted average number of Subordinate and            
Multiple Voting Shares            
Basic and diluted   21,585,635   21,585,635     21,585,635   21,585,635  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
    Three-month periods ended
 		    Fiscal years ended  
    February 29,   February 28,     February 29,   February 28,  
    2024   2023     2024   2023  
    $   $     $   $  
             
             
Comprehensive loss            
             
Net loss for the period   (2,089 ) (47,216 )   (19,802 ) (55,459 )
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
Foreign currency translation   (719 ) 1,423     2,516   (8,985 )
             
Comprehensive loss   (2,808 ) (45,793 )   (17,286 ) (64,444 )
             
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:            
Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares   (2,802 ) (45,741 )   (17,221 ) (64,438 )
Non-controlling interest   (6 ) (52 )   (65 ) (6 )
             
Comprehensive loss   (2,808 ) (45,793 )   (17,286 ) (64,444 )
             
             
Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of loss.


Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
                     
                     
                     
    Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders    
    Share capital   Contributed
surplus		   Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss		 Retained
earnings		 Total Non-controlling
interest		 Total equity
                     
Balance - February 28, 2022   72,695   6,260   (32,126 ) 217,995   264,824   686   265,510  
                     
Net loss for the year   -   -   -   (55,453 ) (55,453 ) (6 ) (55,459 )
Other comprehensive loss   -   -   (8,985 ) -   (8,985 ) -   (8,985 )
                     
Comprehensive loss   -   -   (8,985 ) (55,453 ) (64,438 ) (6 ) (64,444 )
                     
Acquisition of non-controlling interests   -   -   -   -   -   266   266  
Other   -   -   (97 ) 97   -   -   -  
Dividends                    
Multiple Voting Shares   -   -   -   (366 ) (366 ) -   (366 )
Subordinate Voting Shares   -   -   -   (131 ) (131 ) -   (131 )
                     
Balance - February 28, 2023   72,695   6,260   (41,208 ) 162,142   199,889   946   200,835  
                     
Net loss for the year   -   -   -   (19,737 ) (19,737 ) (65 ) (19,802 )
Other comprehensive loss   -   -   2,516   -   2,516   -   2,516  
                     
Comprehensive loss   -   -   2,516   (19,737 ) (17,221 ) (65 ) (17,286 )
                     
Acquisition of non-controlling interests   -   -   -   -   -   201   201  
Dividends                    
Multiple Voting Shares   -   -   -   (354 ) (354 ) -   (354 )
Subordinate Voting Shares   -   -   -   (137 ) (137 ) -   (137 )
Non-controlling interest   -   -   -   -   -   -   -  
                     
Balance - February 29, 2024   72,695   6,260   (38,692 ) 141,914   182,177   1,082   183,259  


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
    Three-month periods ended
 		    Fiscal years ended  
    February 29,   February 28,     February 29,   February 28,  
    2024   2023     2024   2023  
    $   $     $   $  
             
Cash flows from            
             
Operating activities            
Net loss for the period   (2,089 ) (47,216 )   (19,802 ) (55,459 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities   12,669   64,794     14,289   67,553  
Changes in non-cash working capital items   9,069   911     9,814   (11,572 )
Cash provided by operating activities   19,649   18,489     4,301   522  
             
Investing activities            
Short-term investments   (5,254 ) 9,367     (5,232 ) 8,250  
Additions to property, plant and equipment   (2,925 ) (1,385 )   (6,829 ) (4,370 )
Additions to intangible assets   (1,199 ) (903 )   (2,358 ) (2,219 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment   (127 ) 141     (45 ) 185  
Net change in other assets   317   (117 )   347   (87 )
Cash provided (used) by investing activities   (9,198 ) 7,103     (14,127 ) 1,759  
             
Financing activities            
Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders   -   -     (491 ) (497 )
Acquisition of non-controlling interests   1   266     201   266  
Net change in revolving credit facility   -   (5,373 )   5,000   -  
Increase in long-term debt   1,286   1,506     1,286   3,666  
Repayment of long-term debt   (1,069 ) (683 )   (8,762 ) (4,398 )
Repayment of long-term lease liabilities   (603 ) (566 )   (1,895 ) (1,657 )
Cash provided (used) by financing activities   (385 ) (4,850 )   (4,661 ) (2,620 )
             
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash   17   200     679   (2,873 )
             
Net change in cash during the period   10,083   20,942     (13,808 ) (3,212 )
             
Net cash – Beginning of the period   26,362   29,311     50,253   53,465  
             
Net cash – End of the period   36,445   50,253     36,445   50,253  
             
Net cash is composed of:            
Cash and cash equivalents   36,445   50,513     36,445   50,513  
Bank indebtedness   -   (260 )   -   (260 )
             
Net cash – End of the period   36,445   50,253     36,445   50,253  
             
Supplementary information            
Interest paid   (845 ) (524 )   (1,274 ) (974 )
Income taxes paid   (2,523 ) (1,361 )   (6,708 ) (8,160 )

 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

CORRECTION – Velan Inc. Reports Its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more