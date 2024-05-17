Live Ventures Announces Acquisition of Data Center Product Manufacturer Central Steel Fabricators

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company (“Live Ventures” or “Company”), announced today that it has acquired Central Steel Fabricators, LLC (“CSF”), a Chicago-based manufacturer of specialized fabricated metal products primarily for data centers and the communications industry.



CSF, a highly respected manufacturer since 1969, offers over 2,300 unique SKUs to more than 500 customers. Its extensive product line, primarily for data centers, includes cable racks, auxiliary framing, hardware, insulation products, network bays, and more, which has consistent demand. CSF has maintained excellent, long-standing relationships with high-profile customers in the data and telecommunications industries. Typical customers are contractors or engineering firms tasked with data center installations for major communications companies.

“The acquisition of CSF aligns perfectly with our existing steel manufacturing operations and our long-term strategy. As major corporations continue to invest heavily in AI and data centers, we believe CSF will be a big beneficiary of such demand,” said Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures.

“We are a highly valued manufacturer specializing in meeting the infrastructure needs of the communications industry. We are driven by a devoted team dedicated to delivering excellence in every product we produce. Serving Engineer Furnish & Install (EF&I) contractors nationwide, we take pride in offering customer service that sets us apart from our competitors. We look forward to becoming part of the Live Ventures team,” said Mike Murzanski, CSF’s President. “CSF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the ongoing growth in the communications infrastructure sector. As companies continue to invest in expanding their networks, our expertise and capabilities uniquely position us to meet their evolving needs. By joining Live Ventures, we gain access to growth capital that will provide further expansion and development opportunities.”

“We are excited to add CSF to our Steel Manufacturing segment. CSF’s highly valued product offering and excellent customer service make it a strong addition to our business. We are confident its expertise and dedication will complement our existing capabilities and contribute significantly to our collective success,” said Thomas R. Sedlak, CEO of Precision Marshall, a Live Ventures company.

For more information about CSF, please visit their website at www.centralsteelfab.com.

Artemis Securities Clearing, LLC acted as CSF's financial adviser.

