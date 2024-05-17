Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market is Expected to Reach $1.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Factors like periodontal disease, tooth decay, and injuries can lead to jawbone loss. Dental bone graft substitutes play a crucial role in jawbone regeneration and reconstruction, enabling dentists to perform implant procedures and other dental treatments requiring a strong bone foundation.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental bone graft substitute – Type, Application, Mechanism, Product, End User and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity High Surgical Procedures Costs Key Market Driver Rising aging population

The growing demand for dental implants, rising awareness of bone grafting procedures, and continuous advancements in materials are fueling the expansion of the dental bone graft substitute market.

Based on type, the dental bone graft substitute market is segmented into synthetic bone graft, xenograft, allograft, autograft, alloplast, deminerlized allograft and others. The synthetic bone graft segment accounts for the largest share in the dental bone graft substitute market. Unlike allografts (bone harvested from human donors), synthetic bone grafts are readily available "off-the-shelf." This eliminates concerns about donor availability and lengthy waiting times associated with allografts which is expected to drive the market growth.

Based on application, the dental bone graft substitute market is segmented into socket preservation, ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration, sinus lift. The socket preservation segment accounts for the largest share in the dental bone graft substitute market as after tooth extraction, the jawbone naturally begins to resorb (shrink) in the absence of a tooth root. Bone grafts act as a scaffold, filling the socket and preventing significant bone loss. This maintains sufficient bone volume for future implant placement without needing additional bone augmentation procedures which is expected to drive the market growth.

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute market, followed by Europe and North America. This is due to increasing population, growing public awareness and acceptance of dental implants and bone grafting procedures are driving market growth in North America and Europe, the Asia Pacific region often offers lower labor costs, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to optimize manufacturing expenses.

Additionally, several countries in the region, like China and India, have developed a robust infrastructure for manufacturing dental bone graft substitutes which is expected to lead to Asia Pacific growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Prominent Players of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

The study categorizes the dental bone graft substitute market based on by type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region.

Dental bone graft substitute Solutions Market, by type

Synthetic Bone Graft

Xenograft

Allograft

Autograft

Alloplast

Deminerlized Allograft

Others

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Solutions Market, By Application

Socket Preservation

Ridge Augmentation

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Sinus Lift

Dental bone graft substitute Solutions Market, By mechanism

Osteoconduction

Osteoinduction

Osteopromotion

Osteogenesis

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Solutions Market, By product

Bio OSS

Osteograf

Grafton

Others

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others (Ortho Clinics, Research)

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers and distributors of dental bone graft substitute

Manufacturers and distributors of dental bone graft substitute components

Dental bone graft substitute companies

Healthcare institutes

Diagnostic laboratories

Dental Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes

Research institutes

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, analyze, and forecast the global dental bone graft substitute market by type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region.

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micro markets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the dental bone graft substitute market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and GCC countries.

To profile the key players in the dental bone graft substitute market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; expansions; acquisitions; and product launches and approvals in the dental bone graft substitute market.

To analyze the impact of the recession on the dental bone graft substitute market

