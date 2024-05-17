Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024. Based on a recent closing price of $8.54 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 6.56%.



Contact:

Benjamin Ogle

CFO

(989) 875-5562