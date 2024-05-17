NTI 2024: Flosonics Medical Presents Educational Dinner Symposium on the Future of Sepsis Resuscitation

Health System Director of Nursing to Present Processes and Advanced Techniques and Technologies Revolutionizing Sepsis Management

Toronto, Canada, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flosonics Medical, a leader in wearable medical ultrasound, announced it will be demonstrating its FloPatch solution at the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses’ annual conference, the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition 2024 (NTI) in Denver, May 21-22.

In-Person and Virtual Dinner Symposium

NTI attendees are invited to attend a free In-Person and Virtual Dinner Symposium: “The Future of Sepsis Resuscitation,” hosted by Flosonics, on the evening of Tuesday, May 21. The symposium features Jaclyn Bond, director of nursing at a large public hospital in Southern California, who will review advanced techniques and technologies in sepsis management including:

Transforming Sepsis Care: Successful strategies for early detection and management of sepsis

Sepsis Resuscitation: Key protocols and real-time interventions to save lives

FloPatch Insights: How wearable Doppler technology is enabling precision fluid management

Data-Driven Decisions: Leveraging clinical data to surpass national sepsis care benchmarks

Reserve your place at the dinner symposium (attend either in-person or virtually).

WHERE: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer Street, Denver

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. MT (or 7:00pm MT virtual)

FloPatch is an FDA-approved wireless, wearable Doppler ultrasound device that enables real-time blood-flow assessments to help guide resuscitation in critically ill patients including those with sepsis and septic shock. Exceptional results validating FloPatch’s clinical value have been published in leading medical journals including the British Journal of Anaesthesia, Critical Care Explorations, and most recently in the April 2024 edition of the prestigious journal CHEST.

Sign Up for a Free iPad at Booth #1543

Visit Flosonics at NTI in Booth #1543 for a hands-on FloPatch experience featuring expert engagement and live demonstrations. Also, don't miss the opportunity to win a FREE iPad by visiting our booth.

About Flosonics Medical

Flosonics Medical is a Canadian medical device company engaged in the research and development of innovative ultrasound technology. Founded in 2015, the company’s mission is to improve patient care and the practice of medicine through technology-enabled solutions and ground-breaking clinical research.

For more information, visit http://www.flosonicsmedical.com.

Attachments

Rachelle Gibson Flosonics Medical +1 (530) 651-3855 rgibson@flosonicsmedical.com