Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,486 in the last 365 days.

NTI 2024: Flosonics Medical Presents Educational Dinner Symposium on the Future of Sepsis Resuscitation

Health System Director of Nursing to Present Processes and Advanced Techniques and Technologies Revolutionizing Sepsis Management

Toronto, Canada, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flosonics Medical, a leader in wearable medical ultrasound, announced it will be demonstrating its FloPatch solution at the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses’ annual conference, the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition 2024 (NTI) in Denver, May 21-22.

In-Person and Virtual Dinner Symposium

NTI attendees are invited to attend a free In-Person and Virtual Dinner Symposium: “The Future of Sepsis Resuscitation,” hosted by Flosonics, on the evening of Tuesday, May 21. The symposium features Jaclyn Bond, director of nursing at a large public hospital in Southern California, who will review advanced techniques and technologies in sepsis management including:

  • Transforming Sepsis Care: Successful strategies for early detection and management of sepsis
  • Sepsis Resuscitation: Key protocols and real-time interventions to save lives
  • FloPatch Insights: How wearable Doppler technology is enabling precision fluid management
  • Data-Driven Decisions: Leveraging clinical data to surpass national sepsis care benchmarks

Reserve your place at the dinner symposium (attend either in-person or virtually).

WHERE: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer Street, Denver

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. MT (or 7:00pm MT virtual)

FloPatch is an FDA-approved wireless, wearable Doppler ultrasound device that enables real-time blood-flow assessments to help guide resuscitation in critically ill patients including those with sepsis and septic shock. Exceptional results validating FloPatch’s clinical value have been published in leading medical journals including the British Journal of Anaesthesia, Critical Care Explorations, and most recently in the April 2024 edition of the prestigious journal CHEST.

Sign Up for a Free iPad at Booth #1543

Visit Flosonics at NTI in Booth #1543 for a hands-on FloPatch experience featuring expert engagement and live demonstrations. Also, don't miss the opportunity to win a FREE iPad by visiting our booth.

About Flosonics Medical 
Flosonics Medical is a Canadian medical device company engaged in the research and development of innovative ultrasound technology. Founded in 2015, the company’s mission is to improve patient care and the practice of medicine through technology-enabled solutions and ground-breaking clinical research.

For more information, visit http://www.flosonicsmedical.com.

Attachments 


Rachelle Gibson
Flosonics Medical
+1 (530) 651-3855
rgibson@flosonicsmedical.com

You just read:

NTI 2024: Flosonics Medical Presents Educational Dinner Symposium on the Future of Sepsis Resuscitation

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more