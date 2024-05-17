SOND INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Sonder Holdings Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SOND) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder securities between March 16, 2023 and March 15, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sonder failed to disclose all issues with its internal controls; (2) Sonder’s financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way Sonder accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Sonder you have until June 10, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The lawsuit is being pursued on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a law firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

