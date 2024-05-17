Bundeswehr to continue to ensure security in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Bundeswehr will continue to participate in EUFOR (European Union Force) ALTHEA under the leadership of the EU. In this way, the Federal Government is seeking to underline its ongoing commitment to security and stability in the Western Balkans. It will also continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in introducing the reforms required to obtain EU membership.

Membership negotiations underway

Since 2023, Bosnia and Herzegovina has made progress towards its goal of joining the EU, so the European Council decided to initiate membership negotiations with the country on 21 March 2024. Key reforms are still pending that are to involve all stakeholders in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including equal treatment of all citizens and changes to electoral legislation.

Still susceptible to conflict

However, the country’s political institutions are being weakened by the secessionist policies and rhetoric of the President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and Bosnia and Herzegovina remains at risk of domestic conflict. Its current situation also means the country is susceptible to influence from foreign powers. Through the presence of EUFOR ALTHEA, the EU is seeking to work together with the international community to strengthen democracy, the rule of law and state institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For this reason, the Federal Government will be extending the deployment of German armed forces in EUFOR ALTHEA. The Federal Cabinet has now passed a resolution to this effect, with troops now to be deployed until the end of June 2025. As has been the case to date, up to 50 soldiers may be deployed.

Creating a safe environment

The role of the Bundeswehr remains the same, namely to create and maintain a secure environment. In addition, German service personnel are assisting with the training of the Bosnian-Herzegovinian armed forces, as well as performing advisory and monitoring tasks. By means of observation patrols and liaison with local stakeholders and state institutions, they are contributing to creating a sense of security among the population.