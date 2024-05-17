Psyence Biomed to Participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase
NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd (Nasdaq:PBM) (“Psyence Biomed” or the “Company”) today announced that management will host 1x1 meetings with investors during the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase, which is being held May 21, 2024.
For more information, or to register: https://allianceg.com/events/.
About Psyence Biomed
Psyence Biomedical Ltd., a corporation organized under the laws of Ontario, Canada, is the world’s first life science biotechnology company traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) (Nasdaq:PBM) that is focused on the development of botanical (nature derived, or non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. The name “Psyence” combines the words “psychedelics” and “science” to affirm Psyence Biomed’s commitment to an evidence-based approach to innovation as it works to develop safe and effective, nature-derived psychedelic therapeutics to treat a broad range of mental health disorders. Psyence Biomed is initially focused on mental health disorders in the context of Palliative Care.
Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.
