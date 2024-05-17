Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 1st quarter of 2024

MACAU, May 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 965 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the first quarter of 2024 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP4.76 billion, up by 19.0% and 26.6% respectively quarter-on-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units increased by 48 quarter-on-quarter to 573 units, and the total value went up by 16.7% to MOP3.34 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (530 units) grew by 20.7% and the transaction value (MOP3.11 billion) swelled by 27.6%. Moreover, transaction volume (43 units) and value (MOP 230 million) of pre-sale residential units declined by 50.0% and 45.7% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 4.8% quarter-on-quarter to MOP85,004 in the first quarter, with the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP81,807), Taipa (MOP88,989) and Coloane (MOP102,302) falling by 1.0%, 8.1% and 1.9% respectively. The average price per square metre of existing residential units dipped by 3.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP83,563. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (82 units), NATAP (65 units) and Barca (41 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP87,249, MOP92,941 and MOP55,318. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre went up by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter to MOP109,805.

The average prices per square metre of usable area of office units (MOP70,620) and industrial units (MOP43,353) went down by 6.4% and 3.6% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 6,645 residential units in the design stage, 2,319 under construction and 60 under inspection as at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, 266 residential units were issued the licence of use (also known as “occupation permit”), of which 75.9% were studio flats and 18.4% were one-bedroom units. Meanwhile, 43 residential units were issued the construction permit and all of them were located in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats and one-bedroom units accounted for 88.4% and 7.0% of the total respectively.