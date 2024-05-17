Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,488 in the last 365 days.

Technical University of Moldova receives new equipment for energy students 

Thanks to new equipment provided by the European Union, energy students at the Technical University of Moldova (UTM) will undergo practice in a modern laboratory. 

On 15 May, a team of the EU Delegation, led by EU Ambassador Janis Mažeiks, visited the Technical University of Moldova to tour three academic buildings that have been equipped with laboratory equipment. This includes simulators of a heat pump, a gas turbine for electricity generation, a steam generator and a parabolic collector for coolant production.

UTM is one of five institutions in the country to receive more than $420,000 worth of energy training equipment. The equipment was provided as part of the EU-funded project, ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, implemented by UNDP.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Technical University of Moldova receives new equipment for energy students 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more