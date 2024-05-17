Technical University of Moldova receives new equipment for energy students 

Thanks to new equipment provided by the European Union, energy students at the Technical University of Moldova (UTM) will undergo practice in a modern laboratory.

On 15 May, a team of the EU Delegation, led by EU Ambassador Janis Mažeiks, visited the Technical University of Moldova to tour three academic buildings that have been equipped with laboratory equipment. This includes simulators of a heat pump, a gas turbine for electricity generation, a steam generator and a parabolic collector for coolant production.

UTM is one of five institutions in the country to receive more than $420,000 worth of energy training equipment. The equipment was provided as part of the EU-funded project, ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, implemented by UNDP.

