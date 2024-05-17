Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,489 in the last 365 days.

EU4Youth Phase IV: empowering youth participation in Georgia through €40,000 grant for strengthening advisory councils

To strengthen youth participation at the municipal level in Georgia, the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment ‘ project has funded an initiative by the Association of the Youth Advisory Councils of Georgia with a grant of €40,000.

The initiated project aims to empower youth advisory councils in twenty municipalities in Georgia by equipping them with the knowledge and capacity to effectively implement their mandates, advocate for youth needs in their respective municipalities, and participate in the formation and execution of local programs targeting youth.

Throughout the implementation period from May to December 2024, the association will facilitate networking and exchange opportunities among the youth advisory councils, fostering collaboration both among themselves and with state agencies, ministries, and local authorities responsible for youth policymaking and implementation.

For further information and project details, please contact the association at: [email protected]

You just read:

EU4Youth Phase IV: empowering youth participation in Georgia through €40,000 grant for strengthening advisory councils

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more