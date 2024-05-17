EU4Youth Phase IV: empowering youth participation in Georgia through €40,000 grant for strengthening advisory councils

To strengthen youth participation at the municipal level in Georgia, the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment ‘ project has funded an initiative by the Association of the Youth Advisory Councils of Georgia with a grant of €40,000.

The initiated project aims to empower youth advisory councils in twenty municipalities in Georgia by equipping them with the knowledge and capacity to effectively implement their mandates, advocate for youth needs in their respective municipalities, and participate in the formation and execution of local programs targeting youth.

Throughout the implementation period from May to December 2024, the association will facilitate networking and exchange opportunities among the youth advisory councils, fostering collaboration both among themselves and with state agencies, ministries, and local authorities responsible for youth policymaking and implementation.

For further information and project details, please contact the association at: [email protected]