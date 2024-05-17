Moldova: ‘Rabla for Household Appliances’ sends out notifications about vouchers for the purchase of LED lamps

The EU-funded ‘Rabla for Household Appliances’ programme in Moldova sends out text messages offering vouchers for the purchase of LED lamps.

If you have received an SMS from the address GOV1.md or an email from [email protected], you can get a voucher worth 500 lei. About 50,000 families will receive free vouchers for LED bulbs.

You can find the voucher by logging in to the compensatii.gov.md website. With this voucher, you can get bulbs of minimum energy category A+, according to the old energy label, or minimum F according to the new rules, in the programme partner shops.

For any questions, you can contact the support centre on 0 800 55 005, [email protected], ecovoucher.md.

The ‘Rabla for Household Appliances’ programme is implemented by the National Sustainable Energy Centre with financial support from the European Union, in the framework of a project implemented by UNDP.

