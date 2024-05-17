Educational Consultant Tina Boogren to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shakespearean character Polonius, from the play Hamlet once stated the following. “To thine own self be true.” It is also the guiding quote of our guest Tina Boogren. This is her story.

Tina Boogren is an author and educational consultant. The scope of Tina’s work includes K-12 public educators. The main emphasis of her work focuses on educator wellness – physical, mental, emotional, and social – the four dimensions of wellness.

More specifically, physical wellness focuses on food, movement, sleep, and rest. Mental wellness, the second dimension, emphasizes decisions, balance, and efficacy. Third, emotional wellness discusses awareness, understanding, and mindfulness. Fourth and final, social wellness focuses on relationships, trust, and purpose.

As an independent contractor that works for Solution Tree and Marzano Resources, her consulting services include conferences, summits, and workshops, all in a group setting. Topics mainly focus on classroom strategies, self-care, and wellness. In conjunction with Tina’s consulting, she offers a series of books that focus on wellness, self-care, mentoring, and coaching.

Tina’s book, Educator Wellness: A Guide for Sustaining Physical, Mental, Emotional, and Social Well-Being, and co-authored with Timothy D. Kanold, inspires a holistic health and wellness plan can improve physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being both inside and outside of school. She also offers additional books to assist in classroom instruction and inspiration for new teachers, mentors, coaches, and leaders.

Other books include the following: Coaching for Educator Wellness: A Guide to Supporting New and Experienced Teachers, The Beginning Teacher’s Field Guide: Embarking on Your First Years, Motivating and Inspiring Students: Strategies to Awaken the Learner, Take Time for You: Self-Care Action Plans for Educators, and 180 Days of Self-Care for Busy Educators.

One of the common misconceptions that Tina often faces is the issue of self-care vs. self-comfort. While self-care is caring for your whole self in terms of health, happiness, and goals, self-comfort is more about soothing rather than moving in the direction of your desired goals. Self-comfort choices are typically the “easier” things to do. While choices based in self-comfort are appropriate and necessary, opting for these too often can move us away from our goals. Self-care choices are about investing in our future selves.

In addition to her consulting, workshops, and speaking, Tina also hosts an informative podcast. Titled Self-Care for Educators With Dr. Tina H. Boogren, it airs Sundays on all streaming platforms such as Apple and Spotify. “The shows are bite-sized—ten minutes or less,” clarifies Tina. “The goal of each episode is to provide one research-backed wellness invitation for educators to work on for the upcoming week.”

Tina started her teaching career in the Douglas County School District in Colorado. She started as a middle school English teacher before becoming an Instructional Coach and then an Assistant Principal. In 2010, she left Douglas County to begin working at Marzano Resources.

Throughout her career, she has earned many recognitions. While working in the Douglas County School District, she was a 2007 finalist for Colorado Teacher of the Year. As an educational consultant, she was recognized as #5 of the Top 30 Global Gurus in Education. In addition, four of her books have become bestsellers. She is a Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women recipient. Also, she was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a Who’s Who of Distinguished Leaders.

In November 2024, a new book will be released by Tina. The title of the book is 180 Days of Physical Wellness for Busy Educators and will serve as a follow up to her previous bestselling book, 180 Days of Self-Care for Busy Wellness. This book will focus specifically on the essential physical wellness routines of food, hydration, movement, sleep, and rest.

“The goal is to have happy, healthy, well teachers who are able to take exquisite care of students,” concludes Tina. “I want to remind educators that it’s not selfish to take care of yourself. It’s essential for the work that we do.”

For more information about Tina Boogren’s workshops, speaking topics, and books, please visit https://www.solutiontree.com/tina-h-boogren.html and https://www.marzanoresources.com/tina-h-boogren.html

For more information about Tina Boogren’s podcast, please visit https://www.selfcareforeducators.com/