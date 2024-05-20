Latitude Resort Offers A Magical Hideaway in Kumrat Valley
Welcome to Latitude Resort, a magical hideaway in the midst of Kumrat, perfectly positioned between the stunning Swat and Chitral Valleys.
Nestled between the stunning Swat and Chitral Valleys, Latitude Resort provides a luxurious camping experience surrounded by lush cedar forests. This retreat offers a perfect blend of relaxation, excitement, and the awe-inspiring splendor of nature.
Riverfront Retreat
The Riverfront Retreat is located near the calm Panjkora River, surrounded by a dense jungle. This serene environment is ideal for water activities, allowing guests to immerse themselves in nature.
Riverview Retreat
The Riverview Retreat offers a peaceful atmosphere in a secluded jungle setting near a quiet river. Guests can stay in dome-shaped rooms, providing a private, nature-focused experience with the river as a picturesque backdrop.
Jungle Villas
Our Jungle Villas, constructed from cedar wood, accommodate up to eight guests. These villas offer wide views of the river from spacious rooms equipped with comfortable bathrooms, ensuring a pleasant stay amidst nature.
Forest Hideout
The Forest Hideout features Safari Tent rooms, surrounded by the tranquil sounds of nature. Previously known as Cedar Yurts, these hideouts promise a serene escape in the midst of green trees.
FAQ's
What are the accommodation options available at your resort?
We offer a variety of accommodation options to suit every traveler's needs, including cozy Forest Hideout (Safari Tents), Riverfront Retreat (Geodesic Domes) near the Panjkura River, Riverview Retreat (Geodesic Domes) with clear river views, and spacious Jungle Villas (two Safari tents co-located). Each option is designed to provide a comfortable and memorable stay amidst the stunning surroundings of Kumrat Valley.
Are meals included in the accommodation packages?
Yes, breakfast is included in our accommodation packages. Guests can enjoy delicious meals at our riverside dining area, from hearty breakfasts to sumptuous dinners, ensuring a delightful culinary experience.
What recreational activities are available at your resort?
Our resort offers a variety of recreational activities, including archery, ATV rides, bicycle tours, a shooting gallery, and trout fishing. These activities are charged separately. Soon, we will be adding a rope course for both kids and adults.
Can you provide or coordinate transport for us?
Yes, we coordinate pickups from Thal and Shringal. A day prior to your journey, you will receive contact details of the driver and the pin location of the parking area. We have fixed rates with the drivers to ensure a hassle-free transfer of your luggage to the resort. We also provide transportation from Islamabad, charged at 8,000 PKR per day plus the cost of fuel.
Are there any sightseeing or excursion options available near the resort?
Kumrat Valley boasts numerous natural attractions. Guests can embark on sightseeing tours to nearby landmarks such as Jahaz Banda Meadows, Katora Lake, Dojanga Pass, Badgoi Top, and Dasht e Laila. Our resort can arrange customized excursion packages tailored to guests' preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience. For more details about these destinations, please refer to the blog section on our website.
Is Wi-Fi available at the resort?
Yes, complimentary Wi-Fi is available at the resort reception to help guests stay connected. However, there is no internet access in the rooms to encourage guests to connect with nature and enjoy a detoxing experience.
