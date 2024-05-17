Stay Safe and Sober on Roads, Waterways and Trails This Victoria Day Weekend

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many Canadians look forward to the Victoria Day holiday weekend, MADD Canada is asking everyone to do their part to keep roads, trails and waterways safe by never operating a vehicle impaired.



“The Victoria Day long weekend is the unofficial start to summer for many of us and we want everyone to have a happy and fun holiday,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “I lost my Mom to an impaired driver and my family feels her absence every holiday. As we spend time with families and friends this weekend, I am hoping another family isn’t forced to suffer like ours has because of an impaired driver.”

The crashes, deaths and injuries caused when people drive impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are entirely preventable. Leave the driving to someone sober and make the commitment to:

Never drive a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.



“The best thing to do is plan ahead for a safe ride home so you can enjoy yourself and not have to worry,” said Hansen Pratt. “Stay over, take public transportation, appoint a sober driver or check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App.”

As the unofficial start of summer, the Victoria Day long weekend marks the annual start of MADD Canada’s Campaign 911 program. This national awareness effort encourages people to call 911 if they see a driver, boater or rider they think is impaired. Partnering with police, municipalities, regions, harbours, marinas and other organizations, MADD Canada and its Chapters bring the Campaign 911 message to communities across the country with signs and billboards, public service announcements, posters and community events. For information on the signs of an impaired driver or impaired boater, please visit MADD Canada’s website at madd.ca and the programs section.

Campaign 911 runs all year long but is promoted more heavily during the spring and summer months when Canadians are travelling to and from cottages, enjoying road trips and vacations, and spending more time on trails and waterways. MADD Canada thanks Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Limited for its generous and long-time sponsorship of this important program to make roads and communities safer.

