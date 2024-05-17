Dr. Abhi Kapuria and Dr. Ovais Inamullah of Neurology Legal Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Abhi Kapuria and Dr. Ovais Inamullah, founders of Neurology Legal Consulting, are deeply committed to unraveling the complexities of neurology within the intersection of medicine and law. Their extensive expertise encompasses diverse legal contexts, including cases of medical malpractice, where they meticulously dissect potential neurological oversights or errors in patient care. Furthermore, they lend their insights to cases involving misdiagnoses, treatment delays, and inadequate neurological interventions, ensuring a thorough examination of all facets of neurological care to uphold professional standards and safeguard patient well-being.

Both are active practicing neurologists who completed their residency and fellowship at Duke University. Drs. Kapuria and Inamullah are double board certified in neurology and clinical neurophysiology and vascular neurology, respectively. They emphasize the significance of updating standard protocols, particularly in light of advancements in neurological treatments over the past decade. They are members of several prestigious medical associations including the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), American Heart Association (AHA), American Epilepsy Society (AES), amongst others.

As consulting neurologists, they play a pivotal role in providing expert opinions and analyses that contribute to fair and just resolutions of legal disputes concerning neurological matters. Over the past decade, there have been incredible improvements in neurological career.

“When standards of care are not met, patients miss out on opportunities to heal. We take these cases very seriously,” explains Dr. Inamullah. Their responsibility as expert witnesses extend to demystifying medical terminology and evaluating the adherence to protocols, emphasizing the significance of maintaining standards of care to optimize patient treatment and recovery.

“For example, an older gentleman who had just lost his wife to an advanced neurological disease asked us for help. She had received care from multiple major hospitals and her husband just wanted to know if she had received proper care. His biggest concern was, Did they miss anything? He had no intent of filing a lawsuit, he was just looking for peace of mind, shares Dr. Kapuria, who collaborated with the patient, offering reassurance to alleviate his anxieties.

Dr. Kapuria highlights an emerging trend of limited accessibility to specialists, not only in neurology, but in many medical areas. He underscores the field’s evolution, from defining fatal diseases in the past to today’s advancements in routine procedures and medications that extend patients' lifespans.

“While hospital quality control has made significant strides, challenges persist,” acknowledges Dr. Inamullah. “Despite notable progress, instances of understaffing compromising care standards exist, though overall trends toward improvement are promising.”

In addition to their clinical and legal roles, the duo is spearheading the Brain Blossom Initiative, slated for launch in June 2024. This initiative aims to address various health concerns that the everyday person faces on a daily basis, such as difficulty sleeping, recurring headaches, and even selection of safe, scientifically backed adult and prenatal supplements. “We are seeing a lot of devices and false promises victimizing people with ineffective products,” shares Dr. Kapuria. Driven by a commitment to combat ineffective products and earn public trust, they emphasize the importance of holistic approaches to brain health.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Abhi Kapuria and Dr. Ovais Inamullah in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 21st at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 310-600-7223

Dr. Abhi Kapuria and Dr. Ovais Inamullah, please visit https://www.neurolegalconsulting.com