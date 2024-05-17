Director Lorkowski emphasizes regional cooperation in electricity at Western Balkans Leaders’ Summit

Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, participated at the Western Balkans Leaders’ Summit in Kotor yesterday, which convened under the theme “One region, common vision.” The Summit aimed to discuss the European Union’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, bringing together leaders from the region along with representatives from the European Union and the United States.

During his address, Director Lorkowski focused on the crucial role of regional cooperation in the energy sector. He stressed the necessity of transposing and implementing the Electricity Integration Package, advocating for a collective approach over individual national strategies.

"Clean and affordable energy fuels the growth in the WB6 region.” – stated Lorkowski. “By harmonizing efforts and pooling resources, phasing the WB6 region into the EU electricity markets minimizes transition costs and maximizes renewable energy adoption."

Further detailing the progress on regional energy initiatives, Lorkowski highlighted significant achievements and ongoing challenges. He emphasized the importance of timely action and collaborative effort among the WB6 Contracting Parties to fulfill their obligations and achieve a cohesive energy policy.

The next discussion among the leaders of the Western Balkans Six concerning the Growth Plan will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

