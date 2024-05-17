Submit Release
Only in four EU member states men outnumber women, Slovenia is one of them

SLOVENIA, May 17 - Did you know that the population of Slovenia has increased by 6 percent since 2004, when we joined the EU? And that in mid-2019, the number of men surpassed the number of women for the first time? Since then, Slovenia has been one of the few EU member states where men outnumber women. The other countries with this demographic characteristic are Sweden, Luxembourg, and Malta.

