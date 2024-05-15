Prime Minister Golob: Amendment to the Health Services Act in coalition coordination

SLOVENIA, May 15 - In his keynote address, Prime Minister Golob underlined that healthcare is one of the Government's top priorities. "We believe in public healthcare. That's why today, we've submitted an amendment to the Health Services Act for coalition coordination. The amendment will clearly and definitively separate public and private healthcare," said the Prime Minister.

He added that this would lay the foundations for significantly reducing the overlap of public and private healthcare in the future. The amendment will aim to bolster the position of public health, "ensuring that public health institutions can dedicate themselves to patient care without interruption," stated the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister stressed that only satisfied staff can deliver patients with adequate service, expressing gratitude to all medical personnel for their dedication and compassion in assisting patients.

Before the ceremony, Prime Minister Golob also visited the Murska Sobota General Hospital, where he met with the hospital management and visited the new nursing ward. The construction of the extension, which will soon house the nursing ward, represents an important milestone for the entire Pomurje region, as it is the largest investment in the region in the last 20 years. The total investment amounted to €9.6 million, of which €5.9 million was financed by the European Union and the rest by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Slovenia. The project will increase the number of inpatient beds and equip the inpatient rooms according to the latest technical and professional guidelines. "The European Union is a major catalyst for investment, through cohesion and other funds. "I am pleased to have had the opportunity to acquaint myself with the investments made possible by European funds during my visit to Murska Sobota," said Prime Minister Golob in his address.