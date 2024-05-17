Submit Release
International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

SLOVENIA, May 17 - This year, the theme of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is “No one left behind: Equality, freedom and justice for all”, which highlights the need for equality and respect for all people, regardless of their circumstances. As stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights".

