Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing is Jointly Interviewed by Malaysia's Chinese-Language Media

On May 15, as the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations approaches, H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing has been jointly interviewed by Malaysia's Chinese-language media including Sin Chew Daily, Nanyang Siang Pau, China Press, Oriental Daily News, Kwong Wah Yit Poh, and Guang Ming Daily.

In the interview, Ambassador Ouyang answered journalists' questions on China-Malaysia relations, trade and economic cooperation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and the South China Sea issue.