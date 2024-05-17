President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Jointly Sign and Issue a Joint Statement on Deepening the China-Russia Co..
On May 16, President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two heads of state jointly signed and issued a Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era in the Context of the 75th Anniversary of China-Russia Diplomatic Relations.