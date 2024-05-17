Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,495 in the last 365 days.

President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Jointly Sign and Issue a Joint Statement on Deepening the China-Russia Co..

On May 16, President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two heads of state jointly signed and issued a Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era in the Context of the 75th Anniversary of China-Russia Diplomatic Relations.

You just read:

President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Jointly Sign and Issue a Joint Statement on Deepening the China-Russia Co..

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more