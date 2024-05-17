President Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

On the morning of May 16, President Xi Jinping held a restrictive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping welcomed the distinguished President and his old friend to China for a state visit. As President Putin has been sworn in as the President of Russia for the fifth term, President Xi extended heartfelt congratulations to President Putin and the people of Russia, and expressed his belief that under President Putin’s leadership, Russia will surely make new and greater progress in national development.

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the China-Russia diplomatic ties is a defining theme of the bilateral relationship this year. Having lasted three quarters of a century, China-Russia relations have grown from strength to strength despite the ups and downs, and have stood the test of changing international landscape. The relationship has become a fine example for major countries and neighboring countries to treat each other with respect and candor, and pursue friendship and mutual benefit. Over the years, he and President Putin have met more than 40 times and stayed in close communication, providing strategic guidance that has ensured the sound, steady and smooth development of the relationship. The China-Russia relationship today is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it.

Steady development of China-Russia relations is not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, but also conducive to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large. On the new journey, China is ready to work with Russia to stay each other’s good neighbor, good friend and good partner that trust each other, continue to consolidate the lasting friendship between the two peoples, and jointly pursue respective national development and revitalization and uphold fairness and justice in the world.