OSCE and Council of Europe leadership stress the importance of strengthened co-operation to protect the principles and values of the Organizations

STRASBOURG, 17 May 2024 - The leadership of the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe met in Strasbourg on the margins of the 133rd Session of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Strasbourg on 16 and 17 May 2024. The discussions were led by OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg and the President of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport of Liechtenstein, along with Council of Europe Secretary General, Marija Pejčinović Burić.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which has inflicted devastating damage, destruction, and suffering on Ukraine, and its people. The participants discussed both organizations’ efforts to promote and protect their common values while ensuring accountability and justice for Ukraine and its people. The participants further reiterated their call, to provide continued support to Ukraine in addressing multiple and unprecedented challenges the country is facing.

Since their inception, both the Council of Europe and the OSCE continue to play a crucial role in overseeing and safeguarding the laws, rules, and norms that underpin international peace, stability, and co-operation, based on the respect of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. The leaders from both organizations agreed that it is essential to continue defending the principles, standards, and commitments for which both organisations stand.

Looking ahead, they agreed that it is more important than ever to strengthen the existing synergies between these two multilateral organizations with a view to preserving and strengthening their relevance in an ever-changing geo-political landscape.

In this context, the participants discussed the strengthened co-operation between the Council of Europe and the OSCE in the agreed areas of co-operation. They highlighted the complementary nature of their mandates and activities, underlining the importance of enhanced coordination to streamline resources and ensure a more comprehensive response to challenges on the ground. Participants also spoke in favour of meetings with the leadership of the Council of Europe and the OSCE, to be convened at least once per year.

Participants also addressed other common areas of interest and concern, notably with respect to artificial intelligence and climate change. They also agreed on the importance of meaningful engagement with civil society, affirming their conviction that the work of both organisations is ultimately aimed at improving the lives and livelihood of people.

An emphasis was placed on the importance of fostering collaboration and synergies between the OSCE and the Council of Europe, particularly as Malta prepares for its Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe from May to November 2025. In improving collaboration and cooperation, both organisations are better equipped to safeguard the European multilateral system.