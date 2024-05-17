Employment and Labour in KwaZulu-Natal announces plans to establish service delivery points in township

The Department of Employment and Labour in the KwaZulu-Natal Province has announced plans to establish service delivery points within the township communities of Durban.

The Employment and Labour service delivery office points programme, which is in the pipeline for areas covering Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu (INK); and the township of Umlazi – was announced by the Department’s KZN Chief Director: Provincial Operations (CDPO), Mr Edward Khambula, during an Employer Breakfast Session in KwaMashu’s Indoor Sports Centre earlier today (16 May 2024).

The Breakfast Session, which was held in collaboration with the Department of Small Business Development, was also meant to provide a platform for small business operators to engage with the Department, while informing and teaching them about various labour laws to comply with in the country.



“Because we know that the small businesses in townships sometimes struggle to comply with labour laws and that is why there has been a proposal for us to get closer to the people and teach them and clarify to them the manner that can assist them to comply without necessarily having to employ the services of consultancy agencies. And our help would be free of charge.



“There are plans of establishing a services point here around the INK (Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu) area, which would bring services closer to the communities. So that has been approved and we would like to plead with the community to use the service point offices properly. We are trying to expand to other townships such as Umlazi as well, because we can see that it doesn’t help for people to travel to town to receive services. So we will do that,” said Khambula.

He reminded employers and the small business community that there are ways to mitigate and negotiate if in fact a business is unable to comply with labour laws.

“The Department is fully aware about the challenge of unemployment and the state of the economy is dire,” he said.

Khambula further informed the employers that there is an exemption to apply for from the Department to mitigate certain non-compliance issues.

“Instead of running away from the inspectors, try by all means to seek guidance from them so they can guide you on how you can obtain an exemption. And we have also heard that you can pay the money you owe through instalments. So that facility exists and officials are sensitive about it,” he said, adding that it was never the intention for the Department to close down businesses, which would subsequently result to unemployment.

“The Department is warry that an employee can lose a job due to its interventions. So today’s programme has been part of our plan to get closer to shopping centres where we can find people to provide them with services. We are still going to have that same programme from time to time,” he said.

Employment and Labour Minister, Mr T.W. Nxesi was also expected to host an employee representative engagement session tonight (16 May 2024), at the KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre; and will again attend the Jobs and Careers Fair at Umlazi, tomorrow (17 May 2024).

