Gauteng Provincial Legislature supports communities’ call to change management of Police Stations in Soshanguve area

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety supports the communities’ call for rotation of station commanders and their respective police officers, especially of Rietgat, Soshanguve, Fochville, and Ratanda Police Stations. Rotation is a recognized intervention that has in the past produced the required outcomes of effective policing.

The Committee acknowledges the urgent need to address escalating crime rates in these areas, which have reached unacceptable levels.

In response to community concerns, the Committee will formally request the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, to accede to the demand made by these communities.

It's important to emphasize that these changes are not a reflection of dismissal, but rather a strategic redeployment aimed at infusing new leadership and fresh approaches to policing.

The Committee firmly believes that the introduction of new leadership will bring about innovative crime-fighting strategies and restore community trust in the police's ability to ensure their safety.

The recent tragic murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo underscores the pressing need for decisive action to combat crime in the Soshanguve area.

The committee welcomes the recent arrest of the two suspects involved.

The Committee calls for the implementation of more stringent measures to tackle crime effectively and create a safer environment for all community members. It remains committed to working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders to address these pressing concerns.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za