Minister Zizi Kodwa hands over sport attire and equipment and conduct site visit to schools in Gugulethu and Langa, Western Cape, 17 May

Minister Zizi Kodwa to handover sport attire and equipment and conduct site visit to schools in Gugulethu and Langa, Western Cape

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, will hand over sport attire and equipment at the historic Fezeka Secondary School in Gugulethu and conduct a site visit at Bridges for Music Academy in Langa, on Friday 17 May 2024. Members of the media are invited to these engagements.

In line with the commitment of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to make school sport the bedrock of sport development, and to focus on grassroots development in rural and township communities, the Minister will handover soccer and netball attire and equipment at Fezeka Secondary School.

The Minister will thereafter proceed to Bridges for Music Academy, which empowers creatives from under-resourced communities through programmes focusing on creative entrepreneurship, well-being and music.

Details of the engagements are as follows:

Sport attire and equipment handover at Fezeka Secondary School

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Fezeka Secondary School, Gugulethu

Site visit to Bridges for Music Academy

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Bridges for Music Academy, Langa

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003