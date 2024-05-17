Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Bojanala District Municipality, 17 May

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is set to visit Rustenburg in the Bojanala District Municipality in the North West Province, on Friday, 17 May 2024. The purpose of the visit is to assess service delivery levels and interact with key stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024 
Venue: Rustenburg civic centre, Upper East Side, 1 Abbey St, Cashan, Rustenburg 
Time: 10h00

Media enquiries

Thabo Mokgola
Cell: 060 962 4982
Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs

