MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko officially opens Westbury Clinic Midwifery Obstetric Unit, 17 May

Health MEC and Joburg Mayor to officially open the Westbury Clinic Midwifery Obstetric Unit

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will together with the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda and the MMC for Health and Social Development, Cllr Ennie Makhafola, officially open the newly built Westbury Clinic Midwifery Obstetric Unit (MOU), tomorrow, 17 May 2024.

The MOU is in response to the growing needs for 24-hour maternal health services which include antenatal and postnatal care, midwifery and obstetrics, and counselling on choice of termination of pregnancy amongst others.

Previously, patients in Westbury area have been self-referring to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. This has led to an overflow of patients with many presenting conditions that could be effectively managed at the Community Health Centre level.

The establishment of the MOU at Westbury Clinic is in line with the recommendations made by the Health Ombuds report to expand the maternity capacity of RHMMC hospital to cater for the growing demand in the community.

Currently, the clinic operates as a hybrid centre, with the City of Johannesburg overseeing Primary Health Care services from 07:00 to 16:00, Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, the provincial government manages the 24-hour Midwives Obstetric Unit to ensure that expectant mothers without complications can deliver their healthy babies without delays. Since opening its doors to the community on the 29 April 2024, the 12 midwives working at the facility have attended to nine patients and successfully delivered two babies.

Members of the media are invited to the official opening.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

Time: 12:00

Venue: Westbury Clinic

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication:

064 803 0808 or

healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Ayanda Radebe, Media Specialist at the City of Johannesburg

Cell: 060 971 2603 or

AyandaR@joburg.org.za