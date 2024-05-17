Deputy Minister Buti Manamela delivers keynote address at Ekurhuleni West TVET College Academic Excellence Awards, 17 May

Deputy Minister to give keynote address at Ekurhuleni West TVET College Academic Excellence Awards

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will deliver a keynote address at the Ekurhuleni West TVET College Academic Excellence Awards on Friday, 17 May 2024.

The Academic Excellence Awards event aims to recognize lecturing staff who have achieved a 100% pass rate in their respective subjects. This recognition fosters continued student engagement and validation, encouraging other lecturers to strive for excellence. By presenting awards to our lecturers, we honour their achievements, acknowledge their hard work, and reinforce their dedication.

During the event, the Deputy Minister will receive an Honorary Certificate in Education and Development, recognizing his contributions to education and the community.

The event will be attended by officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), other government departments, delegates from Blue Grass Community College in the USA, company representatives, EWC staff, and staff from other sister colleges.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Business Luncheon function, scheduled as follows:

- Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

- Time: 09:00

- Venue: Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, 44 View Point Rd, Bartlett, Boksburg

Media Enquiries:

David Muleele

Cell: 082 0944 726

E-mail: maandam@ewc.edu.za

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za