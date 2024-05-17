Acting Premier Patrick Nono leads Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme in Mahikeng Local Municipality , 17 May

Mahikeng – Rural villages of Moletsamongwe, Phadima, Masutlhe 1, Masutlhe 2, Dibono, Mmanawana, Tontonyane, Serotswana, Kabe and Lekung in the Mahikeng Local Municipality will tomorrow, Friday, 17 May 2024 be abuzz with activities as different provincial departments, state owned entities, the local and district municipalities will be rendering services as part of the provincial government’s Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme.

Central to the day’s programme will be the handing over of Maano Secondary School in Masutlhe 2 village, which has been converted into an Agricultural Focus School supported through Maths and Science Technology grant in partnership with the North West University. The school is a demonstration of the department of Education’s concerted effort towards increasing career pathing opportunities for learners, with its curriculum focusing on agricultural science and agricultural management practices.

Through the National School Nutrition Programme, utensils will be handed over to Redibone, Kgosi Kebalepile, St Mary’s and Kebonang Secondary Schools in Mahikeng.

A newly built Weltevreden clinic which will provide integrated Primary Health Care Services to the community will also be officially opened.

The local SMMEs will also benefit from the North West Development Cooperation (NWDC)’s Small Business Development programme as various business equipment will be handed over to identified beneficiaries as a boost for their tuck-shops, hair salons and catering companies.

As part of a week-long Mahikeng Local Municipality Thuntsha Lerole programme, potholes patching, road markings and blading of different roads in the municipality will tomorrow continue in various areas including Seweding to Unit 13 and Unit 13 to Masutlhe. Debushing of an open area in Lotlamoreng Dam has also commenced as part of the programme. A contractor appointed for the construction of Masutlhe 1 bridge will also be introduced to the community.

The Mahikeng Local Municipality Thuntsha Lerole activities will be led by Acting Premier of the North West, Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi, joined by Members of the Executive Council, the local and district municipalities leadership as well as the local Traditional and Khoi-San leadership.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Mahikeng Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme and community feedback session arranged as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 May 2024

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Masutlhe 2 Sports Ground next to tribal office

Time : 09h00 - 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Acting Premier, MECs and local and district municipalities leadership

Time: 12h00 to 14h30- Community Feedback Session

Venue: Masutlhe 2 Sports Ground next to tribal office

For enquiries contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: statai3@gmail.com

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za