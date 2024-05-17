Submit Release
A 27-years-old male person arrested for murder in Honiara

Police officers in Auki police station have arrested the suspect from his home village with the assistance of village elders and chiefs on 14 May 2024 in Malaita Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “The alleged murder incident took place early hours on 12 May 2024 at the scorpion pub at Kukum highway.

“The deceased and his wife left the pub and were making a phone call when a male person grabbed the deceased wife’s phone and ran off.”

“The deceased ran after the male person and was assaulted by a group of boys at the road heading up to Florence Young School,” Chief Superintendent Robo adds.

“The 27-years-old suspect was identified by a witnesses as a member from group of boys who attacked the deceased.”

The suspect is currently in Auki police custody awaiting to be taken to Honiara for further dealings. Autopsy has been conducted and will form part of police investigation.

Police appeal to those at the scene to assist with information for possible identification of other suspects.

My sincere condolence to the deceased’s immediate family, relatives and friends for the loss of their loved one.

//End//

